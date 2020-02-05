EuroLeague leader Anadolu Efes beat runner-up CSKA Moscow

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul stayed comfortably atop the standings after beating second-ranked CSKA Moscow 82-80 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.

With Anadolu Efes leading by two with just three second left, CSKA Moscow's Daniel Hackett failed to hit his second free throw, leading to his team's defeat.

Anadolu Efes superstar Shane Larkin was the game's top scorer with 23 points in the Round 23 match at the Megasport Arena in Moscow.

Larkin was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for January.



The American point guard averaged 25.7 points with 4.5 assists in six games during the month.

The 27-year-old was previously named MVP four straight rounds, a feat unmatched in EuroLeague history.

The defending EuroLeague champions from Russia defeated Anadolu Efes 81-80 in a close Round 15 game.

When the two sides faced off in the league final last year, CSKA Moscow won 91-83 to clinch its 8th EuroLeague title.

Anadolu Efes' outstanding run in the EuroLeague has seen them soar to a league leading 20-3 record, with eight consecutive wins.

CSKA Moscow fell to 16 -7.