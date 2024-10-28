Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

ISTANBUL
It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.

In the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Aktürkoğlu was the star of the show as Benfica thrashed Rio Ave 5-0. The Turkish international, who started the match, found the net in the 12th, 16th and 45+2nd minutes, taking his tally to 8 goals in 8 official games for the club.

Meanwhile, in Italy's Serie A, Kenan Yıldız's introduction proved to be the catalyst for Juventus. Coming on in the 61st minute with his team trailing Inter 4-2, the young Turkish midfielder scored in the 71st and 82nd minutes to complete a remarkable 4-4 comeback.

Aktürkoğlu's hat-trick performance sees him top the scoring charts for third-placed Benfica, ahead of teammate Orkun Kökçü, who has 4 goals.

 

