EU working on plan to end reliance on Chinese rare earths

EU working on plan to end reliance on Chinese rare earths

BRUSSELS
EU working on plan to end reliance on Chinese rare earths

The EU's chief said on Oct. 25 the bloc is working to end its dependence on rare earths from China, after Beijing announced further curbs on the export of minerals vital to many key sectors.

The European Union says the new controls on the export of rare-earth technologies by China, the world's top producer of rare earths, have forced some of the bloc's companies to halt production and have inflicted economic harm.

"The aim is to secure access to alternative sources of critical raw materials in the short, medium and long term for our European industries," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Since April, Beijing has required licences for certain exports, sending ripple effects across worldwide manufacturing sectors.

China this month announced new controls on the export of rare-earth technologies, used to make magnets crucial to the auto, electronics and defence industries.

Von der Leyen said an important component of the EU plan would be recycling.

"Some companies can recycle up to 95 percent of critical raw materials and batteries," she said.

The bloc will also focus on "the production and post processing of critical raw materials" and forging "critical raw materials partnerships with countries like Ukraine and Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Chile and Greenland," she said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

    Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

  2. Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

    Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

  3. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  4. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  5. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Recommended
Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target
Industry sets new export record ln January–September period

Industry sets new export record ln January–September period
Contractors secure $9.2 bln in overseas projects in nine months

Contractors secure $9.2 bln in overseas projects in nine months
Power capacity tops 121 GW, renewables take the lead

Power capacity tops 121 GW, renewables take the lead
Nexperia: New crisis looming for Europes carmakers

Nexperia: New crisis looming for Europe's carmakers
Iran declares major lender bankrupt

Iran declares major lender bankrupt
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿