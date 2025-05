EU wants 'strong action' from US against Russia if no Ukraine truce: Kallas

BRUSSELS

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday called for the United States to take "strong action" against Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"America said that if Russia doesn't agree on an unconditional ceasefire, then there are going to be consequences. So we want to see those consequences, also from the U.S. side," Kallas said at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.