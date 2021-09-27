EU-US to seek shared technology regulation

  • September 27 2021 16:45:52

EU-US to seek shared technology regulation

BRUSSELS
EU-US to seek shared technology regulation

The European Union and the United States will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal.

High-level talks will begin in the U.S. city of Pittsburgh tomorrow despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the United States, Australia and Britain - dubbed AUKUS - that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France.

The EU-U.S. Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values.

The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will be represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

On the European side, EU executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis will lead talks.
Vestager, the EU’s tech policy supremo, said the talks would attempt to enhance cooperation “in the areas where there is a shared sense of values being two big, old democracies.”

Unspoken in her comments was the rise of China, with Washington understood to be pressing its EU partners to join forces in isolating Beijing on the global stage.

This is being resisted in Europe, where powerful member states France and Germany are reluctant to blindly follow Washington’s increasing assertiveness.

Technology,

TURKEY HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

HDP says it will not take part in any alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

    Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  2. Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

    Turkey pledges support for stability of region on first anniversary of Karabakh war

  3. Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

    Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

  4. CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

    CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

  5. Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows

    Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows
Recommended
US economists lower GDP growth forecasts

US economists lower GDP growth forecasts
Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows

Turkey’s largest tech event ends with dazzling shows
Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market

Emlak Konut plans to rake up Turkey’s property market
Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan

Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan
Turkish Airlines enhance network with Dallas flights

Turkish Airlines enhance network with Dallas flights
Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September
WORLD Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured

Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 struck the Greek island of Crete on Sept. 27, killing one person and injuring several others while damaging homes and churches and causing rock slides near the country’s fourth-largest city.

ECONOMY US economists lower GDP growth forecasts

US economists lower GDP growth forecasts

The U.S. business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Atakaş Hatayspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig week 7 game on Sept. 26. 