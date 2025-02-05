EU to allocate 310 mln euros in grants to Türkiye

ANKARA

The European Union is set to allocate a grant of 310 million euros ($323 million) under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA) for the period 2025-2027 to enhance the competitiveness of enterprises in Türkiye, according to the deputy head of the bloc’s representative delegation in the country.

This financial aid will span a broad spectrum of priority areas, encompassing civil society, fundamental rights, environmental sustainability, energy, transportation, education, employment and “overall competitiveness,” Jurgis Vilcinskas told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on Feb. 5.

“Our objective is to facilitate the transformation of Turkish enterprises into eco-conscious and sustainable business entities while concurrently bolstering their competitiveness,” he asserted.

Emphasizing the EU’s commitment to fostering both green and digital transitions in Türkiye, Vilcinskas remarked, “We aspire for companies to intensify their digitalization endeavors, enabling them to better align with the evolving expectations of their clientele.”

He further underscored that the EU has thus far extended 780 million euros in financial assistance to support Türkiye’s green transformation.

When queried about potential preparatory measures in anticipation of additional tariffs on the EU, Vilcinskas responded, “I do not wish to indulge in speculation on this matter; however, no official statement has been issued by the U.S. administration in this regard.

“The United States remains one of our paramount trade partners, and we are keen to avert any disruptions that could destabilize our economic relations.”