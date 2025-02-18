EU tells US Europe wants to 'partner' on Ukraine peace

BRUSSELS

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg on Tuesday that Europe wants to work with Washington for peace in Ukraine, and is ready to do more to arm Kiev.

"Financially and militarily, Europe has brought more to the table than anyone else. And we will step up," von der Leyen wrote on X after meeting Kellogg in Brussels.

"We want to partner with the U.S. to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

Europe is scrambling to make its voice heard as top U.S. officials opened talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia to thaw strained ties between Washington and Moscow.

Key European leaders met in Paris on Monday to try to strategise on a common response after Trump blindsided allies by launching peace efforts with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Kellogg — who visits Ukraine on Wednesday — has already said Europe is unlikely to participate directly in negotiations.

European countries fear Trump could agree a deal that lets Putin claim victory and leaves the continent facing an emboldened and heavily armed Russia.

Britain has said it would be willing to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure any peace — but there was no consensus at the Paris meeting on the plan.

The U.S. — which up until Trump's return has been a major backer of Ukraine — has said it now expects Europe to provide the "overwhelming share" of aid to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen in her meeting with Kellogg "emphasised the EU's critical role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defence," a statement said.

She pointed out the bloc's "total commitment of EUR135 billion (approximately $145 billion) - more than any other ally," the statement said.

"This includes $52 billion in military assistance, matching U.S. contributions."