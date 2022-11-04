EU support to bird sanctuaries to continue: Envoy

SAMSUN

While visiting the Kızılırmak Delta, one of Türkiye’s largest bird sanctuaries in the northern province of Samsun, the head of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, has stated that the EU’s support for bird sanctuaries will continue.

The delegation emphasized that the bird sanctuary is a common value for all countries of the world.

Expressing that he is very happy to be in Samsun with the EU ambassadors, Meyer-Landrut said, “We are here to emphasize the importance of protecting biodiversity. As you know, there are endangered species in the world. Therefore, it is very important for us to prevent the effects of climate change and protect biodiversity.”

The European Union has provided 15 million euros for the protection of biodiversity since 2002, he said, stressing that the support will continue.

“I would like to thank all the institutions in Türkiye who contributed to this joint work as this is our common nature and geography,” he added.

Receiving information from officials, the EU ambassador said, “We learned that there are birds that come from Europe, go to Europe, or likewise go to Asia. Therefore, joint efforts of all countries are required here.”

It is possible to see 359 of the 487 bird species, such as water buffaloes, sea eagles, crested pelicans, black storks and ducks, observed in Türkiye in the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary, which is registered on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

More than 21,000 hectares of the Kızılırmak Delta comprises wetlands, of which 5,174 hectares were put under protection as a wildlife development area.

Having three of the four most important criteria in the European Bird Areas Inventory, the Kızılırmak Delta also stands out with the presence of jade horses and buffaloes alongside bird species.

The delta comprises one of the most diverse ecosystems of Türkiye, with its lakes of various sizes, reed fields, rarely flooded forests, wet meadows and a large number of species.

In the delta, which is a habitat for 554 plants, 35 fish, 42 mammals, 260 invertebrates, 13 reptiles and 12 amphibian species, yılkı horses, living in herds in Central Anatolia after being abandoned by villagers and that have become wild over time, roam freely.