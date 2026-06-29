EU officials to visit Türkiye ahead of NATO summit

BRUSSELS

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, June 18, 2026.(AP)

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and two European commissioners will visit Türkiye on June 29-30 for talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the European External Action Service has said.

Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice president of the European Commission, will be accompanied by Marta Kos, the commissioner for enlargement, and Magnus Brunner, the commissioner for internal affairs and migration.

The three officials are expected to meet Fidan during the visit, according to the EEAS statement.

The visit will take place ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

The EEAS said the talks would provide an opportunity to review EU-Türkiye relations in the context of Türkiye’s status as both a candidate country and a NATO ally.

The sides are also expected to discuss shared challenges in an increasingly unstable geopolitical environment and explore new areas of cooperation, the statement said.

It will be Kallas’ second official visit to Türkiye.