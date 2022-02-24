EU official to visit Turkey to discuss green transformation

  • February 24 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The European Commission’s executive vice president for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, is expected to pay a visit to Turkey this spring to discuss some key issues regarding the country’s green transformation.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum on Feb. 22 met with Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU Delegation to Turkey, in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, where Turkey is currently holding its Climate Council.

“At the meeting, we discussed the projects regarding the fight against climate change and Turkey’s Emission Trading System compatible with the EU regulations,” Kurum wrote on Twitter.

Local media reported that Turkey is expected to host a Turkey-EU High Level Dialogue Meeting this spring and Timmermans will visit the country and hold talks.

At the upcoming meeting, the areas of cooperation on Turkey’s Emission Trading System will be discussed. Also, the public, local government, private sector projects, which Turkey seeks support for, to be carried out under the country’s green transformation will be on the meetings’ agenda.

On Feb. 22, Meyer-Landrut spoke at the international panel under the Climate Council and talked about the measures taken for a carbon-neutral EU until 2050 as part of the EU green agreement.

During the meeting between Kurum and Meyer-Laundrut it was decided that after the Konya event ends, the results, which will emerge at the Climate Council, and Turkey’s Green Transformation vision will be presented to the ambassadors of the EU member countries.

The Climate Council, which opened on Feb. 21, will conclude on Feb. 25.

The Climate Council gathers nearly 1,000 government officials, academics, businesspeople, non-governmental organizations to lay out the country’s road map to meet its 2052 net zero emission and green development targets.

During the five-day council, Turkey’s new roadmap in seven key areas, such as greenhouse gas reduction, green finance, carbon pricing, adaptation to climate change, local governments, migration, just transition, social policies as well as science and technology, will be laid out.

Speaking at the opening of the council, Kurum said that Turkey needs a comprehensive climate law and this legislation will be prepared as soon as possible.

“It is time to set out the priorities. The climate law, on which works are currently ongoing, will offer a framework to shape Turkey’s next 100 years,” the minister said.

