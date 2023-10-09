EU Med ministers call for more migrant repatriations

EU Med ministers call for more migrant repatriations

THESSALONIKI, Greece - The Associated Press
EU Med ministers call for more migrant repatriations

Migration and interior ministers from five European Union countries most affected by migration across the Mediterranean — Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain — have hailed a new EU pact on migration but said more resources were needed.

The ministers from the Med 5 group, who met in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Oct. 6 and 7, took a hard line on returning migrants who have crossed into the bloc illegally to their countries of origin, arguing that if Europe does not tackle the problem decisively, more extreme voices will take over.

Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairidis, who hosted the sixth meeting of the Med 5, and European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas congratulated the Spanish presidency of the EU for “doing what is humanly possible” to arrive at a compromise agreement.

The Med 5 agreed on taking a hard line on migrant crossings but also emphasized cooperation with the countries of migration origin.

Agreements are already in progress with Tunisia, Egypt and some western African countries, Schinas said, adding the EU should also revisit its 2016 deal with Türkiye.

Under that agreement, the EU offered Türkiye up to 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in aid for the Syrian refugees it hosts, fast-tracked EU membership and other incentives to stop Europe-bound migrants.

The Med 5 ministers called for an additional 2 billion euros to deal with migration. Most of the current EU budget was spent on accommodating Ukrainian refugees and tackling migrant flows through the EU's external border with Belarus, they said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Late-night TV shows announce their return

Late-night TV shows announce their return
LATEST NEWS

  1. Late-night TV shows announce their return

    Late-night TV shows announce their return

  2. Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

    Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

  3. Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

    Spain's first private rocket successfully lifts off

  4. Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

    Kenya’s Ruto to ask China for $1billion loan

  5. Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’

    Controversy surrounds ‘AI therapist’
Recommended
Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions
US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken
German minister hails new citizenship law as inclusive

German minister hails new citizenship law as inclusive
Ankara condemns EP motion on Karabakh situation

Ankara condemns EP motion on Karabakh situation
Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program
Türkiye calls on Sweden to take concrete steps for NATO bid

Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Şimşek to attend IMF-World Bank annual meeting this week

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is scheduled to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - World Bank annual meeting this week in Morocco’s Marrakech.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.