EU leaders back new defense spending plans to strengthen security

BRUSSELS
The EU leaders have agreed to new defense spending plans following emergency talks held in Brussels on Thursday.

The 27 leaders endorsed a set of conclusions aimed at enhancing the EU's military autonomy and readiness in the face of evolving global challenges.

A separate section on support for Ukraine was blocked by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and will now be issued as a separate annex, with the backing of 26 member states.

The EU leaders expressed the need for Europe to become more sovereign in safeguarding its borders and protecting its citizens.

"The European Council stresses that Europe must become more sovereign, more responsible for its own defense and better equipped to act and deal autonomously with immediate and future challenges and threats with a 360° approach," it said in a statement.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its repercussions for European and global security in a changing environment constitute an existential challenge for the EU," it added.

The new defense plans focus on accelerating the mobilization of necessary instruments, including €150bn of new loans, and financing to strengthen the bloc's security framework.

EU officials underscored that these steps are critical for maintaining stability within the region, given the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

 

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
