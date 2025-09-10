EU leader calls for sanctions against Israel over war in Gaza

STRASBOURG, France

The European Commission president said on Sept. 10 she would seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in Gaza, an announcement that marked a sharp turnaround for Ursula von der Leyen, a longtime supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 27-nation EU is deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians, and it’s unclear whether a majority will be found to endorse the sanctions and trade measures.

Von der Leyen added that the commission “will set up a Palestine donor group next month,” part of which will focus on Gaza’s future reconstruction. She said the events in Gaza and the suffering of children and families “has shaken the conscience of the world.”

The Gaza Health Ministry says 126 Palestinians, including 26 children, have died of causes related to malnutrition since international experts announced famine in Gaza City on Aug. 22. They are part of the total number of 404 people, including 141 children, who have died of causes related to malnutrition since the war began nearly two years ago.

“Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop,” Von der Leyen said yestetday.

Her comments followed Israel’s military warning on Sept. 9 to Gaza City residents to evacuate ahead of its plans to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’ last remaining stronghold and where hundreds of thousands of people remain under conditions of famine.

Meanwhile, an international activist flotilla seeking to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza says it was attacked for the second night in a row on on Sept. 10.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement that one of its boats, the British-flagged “Alma,” was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters and pointed fingers at Israel. No one was harmed.

The group shared security camera footage showing people on board shouting “fire” and pointing to the sky when flames fell from the sky, impacting the deck and causing a ball of fire.

The attack appeared similar to the one sustained the night before by the Portuguese-flagged “Family” vessel.

Tunisian authorities on Sept. 9 denied claims that the first attack had been caused by drones, adding they were investigating. There was no immediate reaction to the second attack.

The flotilla, consisting of around 20 boats, departed Barcelona with a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid on Sept. 1. It had planned a stop in Tunis before sailing to Gaza again.