EU heads seek ’new chapter’ with Erdoğan on Turkey visit

  • April 05 2021 09:21:00

EU heads seek ’new chapter’ with Erdoğan on Turkey visit

BRUSSELS- Agence France-Presse
EU heads seek ’new chapter’ with Erdoğan on Turkey visit

The EU’s top two officials head to Turkey on April 6 to lay out to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the bloc’s conditions for improved ties after a dip in tensions.

European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will hold out the prospect of key economic and diplomatic gains for Ankara, including more funding for Turkey’s hosting of millions of Syrian refugees.

But the roadmap for relaunching cooperation - agreed by EU leaders at a summit last month - depends on Erdoğan acting constructively and continuing to de-escalate tensions over Turkey’s gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

An EU official said Tuesday’s meeting in Ankara "will not be the moment for negotiations, but will provide a framework" on the way forward.

The bloc has been encouraged by conciliatory moves from Ankara over the past few months, including the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and steps to restart U.N. peace efforts for divided Cyprus.

Brussels’ approach entails the possibility of modernizing a customs union, liberalizing visa rules, more money for Syrian refugees and a resumption of high-level dialogues on topics from security to health.

But any steps would be "phased, proportionate and reversible".

"If Erdoğan does not show himself to be cooperative then everything will be blocked," the official warned.

Convincing the Turkish leader to accept the conditions will not be easy and he has already pressed the EU to move faster towards "concrete results".

EU members have been split over how to handle Turkey, with Greek Cyprus, Greece and France urging a tough line while others, led by economic powerhouse Germany, want more engagement.

The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insists the latest offer of cooperation from the bloc’s leaders "could be a new chapter in EU-Turkey relations" after last year’s nadir.

"The situation remains fragile, but the EU welcomes these forthcoming developments and gestures on the part of Turkey and has responded by extending its hand," he wrote.

The EU also insists it wants to see Turkey "positively contribute" to solving conflicts in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in which Ankara plays a key role.

visit,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  2. Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

    Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

  3. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  4. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  5. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors
Recommended
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Turkey slams offensive stamp by Greek Cyprus

Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus
Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy

Ezidis unable to return to Sinjar due to PKK: Turkish envoy
Turkey wants a Cyprus that stands on its own feet: VP Oktay

Turkey wants a Cyprus that stands on its own feet: VP Oktay

WORLD More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said on April 5, turning small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.
ECONOMY Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey posted a 16.19% annual rise in consumer prices in March, the country’s statistical authority announced on April 5. 
SPORTS Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan runners Ruth Chepngetich and Kibiwott Kandie clinched the 16th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road running event that hosted thousands of athletes this year.