EU fund revives Royal Palace of Caserta

EU fund revives Royal Palace of Caserta

NAPLES
EU fund revives Royal Palace of Caserta

The Royal Palace of Caserta, a long-neglected architectural jewel near Naples, is being returned to its former glory through a vast restoration project, partly financed by the EU’s recovery fund.

Nicknamed the “Italian Versailles,” after the royal palace near Paris, the Italian UNESCO site boasts 1,200 rooms, 1,742 windows and 123 hectares of lush gardens.

It was built on the orders of the King of Naples Charles of Bourbon, with work beginning in 1752 under the direction of architect Luigi Vanvitelli.

But it fell into neglect after Italy’s unification at the end of the 19th century, and was used only rarely after that, such as when it served as the Allied headquarters during the Second World War.

From restoring the facades to reviving the gardens and repairing the gates, remedying the ravages of time is proving a titanic task.

Efforts made so far were rewarded last week when the palace won a third star - the highest accolade - in the prestigious Michelin Green Guide to Southern Italy.

Philippe Orain, the Michelin Green Guides’ director, told AFP the restoration so far was “remarkable.”

The palace has also earned points for its collection of contemporary art, showcased in the royal apartments, as well as its decision to open to visitors in the evenings and at Christmas.

The third star lifts the palace and its gardens, complete with reflecting pools and gushing waterfall, to the level of the Pompeii archaeological site.

“It is a recognition that we hope will make us known throughout Europe and the world,” said the palace’s director Tiziana Maffei.

Once home to Queen Marie-Caroline, Marie-Antoinette’s sister, the palace was designed to be “an expression of power but also of cultural prestige”, Maffei said.

The restoration comes with a stiff price tag, but the project has received around 25 million euros ($27 million) from the European post-pandemic recovery fund.

Maffei said it was “very little” compared to the total costs, but it would help restore the aqueduct, which carries water to the palace’s fountains, canals and basins, over a distance of 40 kilometers.

The palace serves as a location for film shoots, from “Star Wars” to “Angels and Demons”, which help lift its profile -- and can raise unexpected extra funds too.

Maffei cites Tom Cruise, who she says paid for the curtain in the palace theatre to be restored while he was there filming “Mission Impossible.”

Visitors to the royal apartments first climb a vast staircase, under the fierce gaze of marble lions. Above them is an immensive dome, below which lies a hidden platform, where musicians were once housed out of sight, to play as distinguished guests arrived.

Beyond the palace lie the Old Woods and the English Garden, one of the few great European gardens still intact, boasting temples, lakes and some 200 or so different species of rare and exotic plants.

UK tourist Terry Thompson, on holiday with her husband, says the revived royal palace now rivals even the imposing Vatican in Rome.

“I can honestly say that here it is as beautiful, if not more beautiful,” she said. “It’s absolutely superb: The colors, the paintings, the ceilings, the gilding... it’s really worth a visit”.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

    Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

  2. China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

    China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

  3. Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

    Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

  4. Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

    Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

  5. ‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game

    ‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game
Recommended
‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game

‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake

Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake
Winner of sculpture competition placed in Taksim Square

Winner of sculpture competition placed in Taksim Square
Protests as Johnny Depp set to walk Cannes red carpet

Protests as Johnny Depp set to walk Cannes red carpet
Presley settles over late daughter’s will

Presley settles over late daughter’s will
Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer

Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer
WORLD Chinas Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in milestone summit

China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a Central Asian summit on Thursday, seeking to build regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival gathering in Japan.

ECONOMY Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye is ranked fourth globally among tourism destinations in 2022, according to a leading international tourism organization.

SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.