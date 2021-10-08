EU envoy to Turkey visits Europe's first carbon negative biorefinery

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The head of the European Union delegation to Turkey on Oct. 7 visited Europe's first biorefinery project with a negative carbon impact, which is located in Istanbul.

Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut toured the biorefinery project, which is being carried out by the Boğaziçi University Istanbul Microalgae Biotechnology Research and Development Unit and is co-financed by the EU in the scope of the Competitive Sectors Program implemented by Turkey's Industry Ministry.

Stressing that all sectors should support a green transformation, Meyer-Landrut said he hopes for a world with zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Such studies and projects developing around green transformation are important and are among the most comprehensive strategies of the EU for the future, he said.

He also welcomed the ratification of the Paris climate accord in the Turkish parliament on Oct. 6.