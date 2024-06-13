EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

BRUSSELS
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.

The fine and penalty were because Budapest "is deliberately evading" compliance with the European Union laws despite a 2020 ruling that it must uphold international procedures for asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice said.

"Since this failure to fulfil obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay," it said in a statement.

Hungary is ruled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's far-right Fidesz party, which came top in the country in EU elections held last weekend, though with a historically weaker 47.4 percent of the vote.

Orban and voters supporting him oppose allowing asylum seekers into Hungary despite EU and international laws requiring it to follow norms on individually weighing requests for protection.

Budapest has continued to restrict migrants' access to formally asking for asylum and not upholding their right to stay in Hungary while their applications are processed, the court said.

As a result, the court backed a European Commission request for the fine against Hungary, saying it was pursuing a path that "seriously undermines the principle of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility between the member states".

EU member countries have to present national plans by December on how they will apply new asylum rules that will come into force in 2026.

Those rules will make the bloc's borders tougher for irregular migrants, who would face quicker vetting procedures, with accelerated deportations for those found ineligible to claim asylum.

New border centres would be created to hold migrants while their asylum requests are constituted and studied.

The new rules also require EU countries to take in thousands of asylum-seekers from "frontline" states such as Italy and Greece -- or provide money or other resources to the under-pressure nations instead.

Hungary has resisted the new rules, especially that last point, arguing that its hardline approach is the one protecting the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

    FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

  2. Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

    Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

  3. Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

    Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

  4. US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

    US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

  5. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
Recommended
US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo
Russian nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Cuba

Russian nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Cuba
Zelensky discusses peace summit on Saudi visit

Zelensky discusses peace summit on Saudi visit
G7 to agree $50 bln Ukraine loan at Italy summit

G7 to agree $50 bln Ukraine loan at Italy summit
Israel hits Gaza as US wants to close truce deal

Israel hits Gaza as US wants to 'close' truce deal
Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced globally: UN

Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced globally: UN
WORLD US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

A U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas appears to be in limbo, with neither side yet publicly committing to the current plan for a Gaza deal amid demands for changes.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿