EU asylum applications down but Iran concerns mount

EU asylum applications down but Iran concerns mount

BRUSSELS
EU asylum applications down but Iran concerns mount

Asylum applications to the EU dropped by almost 20 percent in 2025, the bloc's asylum agency said on Tuesday, warning however that a crisis in Iran could result in refugee movements of "unprecedented magnitude."

Turmoil in the Islamic republic risked upending a downward trend in requests for protection, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said, in a report written before the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

"With a population of approximately 90 million, even partial destabilization could generate refugee movements of an unprecedented magnitude," the EUAA said.

The European Commission said on March 2 it was "enhancing preparedness through closer monitoring" of the situation and reinforcing cooperation with relevant United Nations agencies and partner countries.

Asked for a fresh assessment as the Iran war spread across the region, the EUAA said it was "not in a position to comment on any impact the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East may have."

"The situation remains very fluid and it would be irresponsible to make any hypothetical or predictive statement," it said.

Iran is among the world's top hosting countries for refugees, it noted.

The country is home to about 2.5 million refugees, mainly Afghan nationals, according to the UN refugee agency.

The 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway (EU+) received around 822,000 asylum applications in 2025, down 19 percent on the previous year. That followed an 11 percent decrease in 2024.

The 2025 drop was largely driven by fewer applications by Syrians, Bangladeshis and Turks, the agency said.

Afghans accounted for most requests, having filed 117,000, a 33 percent increase on the previous year, followed by Venezuelans with 91,000 applications.

Turmoil in the Islamic republic risked upending a downward trend in requests for protection, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said, in a report written before the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

"With a population of approximately 90 million, even partial destabilization could generate refugee movements of an unprecedented magnitude," the EUAA said.

The European Commission said on March 2 it was "enhancing preparedness through closer monitoring" of the situation and reinforcing cooperation with relevant United Nations agencies and partner countries.

Asked for a fresh assessment as the Iran war spread across the region, the EUAA said it was "not in a position to comment on any impact the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East may have."

"The situation remains very fluid and it would be irresponsible to make any hypothetical or predictive statement," it said.

Iran is among the world's top hosting countries for refugees, it noted.

The country is home to about 2.5 million refugees, mainly Afghan nationals, according to the UN refugee agency.

The 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway (EU+) received around 822,000 asylum applications in 2025, down 19 percent on the previous year. That followed an 11 percent decrease in 2024.

The 2025 drop was largely driven by fewer applications by Syrians, Bangladeshis and Turks, the agency said.

Afghans accounted for most requests, having filed 117,000, a 33 percent increase on the previous year, followed by Venezuelans with 91,000 applications.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran
Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’
China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body

China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿