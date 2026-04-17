EU aims to start disbursing new Ukraine loan in second quarter

EU aims to start disbursing new Ukraine loan in second quarter

BRUSSELS
EU aims to start disbursing new Ukraine loan in second quarter

The European Union expects to start releasing a new 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine in the second quarter, the bloc's economy chief told AFP.

EU economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis was speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in Washingron on April 16.

"Our support for Ukraine, also continued pressure and sanctions against aggressor Russia, was very much part of the agenda of these meetings," Dombrovskis said.

He warned that Moscow was "emerging as a winner from this war in Iran, because it provides windfall profits to feed Russia's war machine."

War in the Middle East, support for Ukraine and cooperation on critical minerals were key topics of discussion in Washington this week, particularly among G7 finance leaders.

On the EU side, Dombrovskis said, "election results in Hungary allow us now to unblock our 90-billion-euro ($106 billion) support package for Ukraine for this year and next."

"We are aiming for the first tranche of our Ukraine support loan to be transferred to Ukraine still in the second quarter of this year," he added.

The loan is meant to address two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs.

EU officials were set to visit Hungary on April 17 for talks with Peter Magyar's incoming government, with his victory sparking hope that key EU initiatives blocked by Viktor Orban, such as support for Ukraine, will soon go through. 

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