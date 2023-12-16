EU agrees draft media freedom law

EU agrees draft media freedom law

BRUSSELS
EU agrees draft media freedom law

The European Parliament and EU member states struck an agreement on Friday on new rules to better protect media from interference and safeguard journalists' freedom.

"The agreement reached... is a testament to our commitment to fostering free and pluralistic media. For the first time, there will be safeguards in European law," German EU lawmaker Sabine Verheyen, who spearheaded the text through parliament, said.

The EU's Media Freedom Act was proposed by Brussels last year in the face of increased pressure facing journalists in countries such as Hungary and Poland.

Media activists had criticised EU states, led by France, for pushing to expand loopholes to allow authorities to spy on journalists in the name of "national security" during negotiations.

But Romanian MEP Ramona Strugariu said there was no reference to the controversial issue.

"There is no mention whatsoever of national security in any part of this legislative text. Nothing," Strugariu, leading the text through parliament, said.

Verheyen said any surveillance, such as the use of spyware in journalists' devices, would only be possible if there was a judicial decision and for serious crimes only.

"Not just for everything they can call national security," she said.

Vera Jourova, vice president of the European Commission for values and transparency, said the EU was "not regulating the media, we are regulating the space for media".

The draft text will become law once formally adopted by the parliament and member states.

EU countries can introduce stricter or more detailed rules than those in the law.

"Today's agreement confirms the EU's position as a world leader in protecting journalists, guaranteeing the independence of media providers, and ensuring that citizens have access to a wide and diverse range of reliable news sources," said Ernest Urtasun, Spanish culture minister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

    Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

  2. EU agrees draft media freedom law

    EU agrees draft media freedom law

  3. Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

    Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

  4. UN chief warns human rights under attack, praises rights defenders

    UN chief warns human rights under attack, praises rights defenders

  5. Dutch govt drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen

    Dutch govt drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen
Recommended
Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint
UN chief warns human rights under attack, praises rights defenders

UN chief warns human rights under attack, praises rights defenders
Dutch govt drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen

Dutch govt drops objection to Bulgaria joining Schengen
Putin vows harsh punishment for meddling in Russia vote

Putin vows 'harsh' punishment for meddling in Russia vote
Al Jazeera says Israeli attack killed journalist in Gaza

Al Jazeera says Israeli attack killed journalist in Gaza
Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party
WORLD Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint

Israel said its troops had killed three Gaza hostages after mistaking them for a threat, as the U.S. has called on Israel to scale down its military operations and focus specifically on targeting Hamas leaders
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines makes huge Airbus order in bid for air dominance

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it has decided to purchase more than 200 Airbus aircraft — with the option for over 100 more — in the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.