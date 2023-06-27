Eskişehir governor appointed as police chief

ANKARA
Erol Ayyıldız, the governor of the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, has been appointed to the position of General Director of Police.

According to the decision, Ayyıldız was chosen to fill the vacant post following the appointment of former police chief Mehmet Aktaş as deputy interior minister.

Born in 1966 in the northern province of Giresun’s Piraziz district, Ayyıldız boasts a long career in public service. Beginning as district governor of Ordu’s Ulubey district in 1992, he went on to serve as İzmir governor from 2016 to 2020 before assuming the governorship of Eskişehir.

The decision published in the Official Gazette bearing the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also reveals new governors appointed to earthquake-hit cities Hatay, Gaziantep and Adıyaman.

The ministry had witnessed a change with the appointment of Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül, replacing then Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya. Consequently, Kemal Ceber has been named the new governor of Gaziantep.

Hatay and Adıyaman, two other provinces affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, have also seen changes in their governor’s offices.

Mustafa Masatlı has been appointed as the new governor of Hatay, while Osman Varol assumes the role of governor of Adıyaman.

In addition, the recent appointment of Haluk Görgün, CEO of Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan, as head of the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) has led to further changes within the institution. Hüseyin Avşar, Hakan Karataş, İhsan Kaya, Gökhan Uçar and Mustafa Murat Şeker have been appointed as new vice presidents.

