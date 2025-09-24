Erzurum’s Soğukluk Cave stays zero degrees all year round

ERZURUM
In the eastern province of Erzurum’s Uzundere district, the Soğukluk Cave in Pehlivantaşı (formerly Serdebe) has become a natural attraction renowned for its unchanging temperature of zero degrees Celsius throughout the year.

Nestled in a lush valley and located along the route connecting seven villages, the cave has long been a refuge for visitors seeking relief from the heat.

During the summer months, locals gather at the cave’s entrance to enjoy its natural cooling effect, often describing it as a “climate made by nature.” In winter, while outside temperatures in the region can plummet to minus 15 degrees Celsius, the cave’s steady breeze preserves a milder zero degrees, offering a stark but welcome contrast.

This consistency has turned the cave into a year-round point of curiosity and comfort, especially for nearby residents.

Beyond its climatic peculiarity, the cave carries historical significance. Centuries ago, sulfur was extracted from its surroundings for use in gunpowder production.

Today, it embodies a communal spirit. At the entrance, a water fountain and stairway were constructed as a charitable gesture by locals Ali Koçak and Feyzullah Coşkun, who wished to make the site more welcoming to visitors.

Highlighting the communal aspect, Coşkun remarked, “We made a cold-water fountain so that people who stop by can benefit. Everyone who comes here enjoys the cool air and refreshes themselves with cold water.

With its unique natural cooling system and strong community ties, the Soğukluk Cave is steadily drawing more visitors.

 

