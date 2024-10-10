Erzurum to showcase cultural wealth as ‘tourism capital’ in 2025

ERZURUM

The Turkish eastern city of Erzurum has launched an endeavor to showcase its abundant cultural wealth to the world by developing a new tourism route after it was designated as the “tourism capital” of 2025 by the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye, the ECO is an international entity that has expanded its membership to 10, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Erzurum acquired the title of "tourism capital" after Uzbekistan's Shahrisabz held it in 2024.

As part of these initiatives, the municipality organized a tour for journalists and a group of tourists to explore the lesser-known tourist trails of Erzurum.

“We visited the Akpınar village in Tekman and encountered 41 different culinary items there. Subsequently, we traveled to the Hınıs district, where we explored the historic Ulu Mosque and the breathtaking Hınıs Canyons,” stated Canan Şimşek, a senior official from the municipality.

Visitors can witness the scenic plains, orchards and the historical beauty of churches, mosques and natural wonders from various eras.

Areas rich in historical fortifications, tombs, bridges, churches, mosques, caves and castles, along with natural marvels such as canyons and valley, have been incorporated into the tourism itineraries.

“I have fallen in love with this place. The canyons of Tekman, the Hınıs Canyons and the caves in Karayazı are like hidden paradises. They are stunning locations. Historically, people have lived in these caves in a settled manner. These regions deserve to be discovered by all and cherished,” expressed Zeynep Soytürk, a participant in the excursion.

One of the most historically significant cities that has been a cradle for myriad ancient civilizations, Erzurum lies on the ancient Silk Road and has served as a habitation for centuries. Today, it stands as a favored retreat for both local and international tourists, particularly during the winter season. The most sought-after area in the city, the Palandöken district, resplendent in its grandeur, is particularly popular for its sporting facilities.