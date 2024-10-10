Erzurum to showcase cultural wealth as ‘tourism capital’ in 2025

Erzurum to showcase cultural wealth as ‘tourism capital’ in 2025

ERZURUM
Erzurum to showcase cultural wealth as ‘tourism capital’ in 2025

The Turkish eastern city of Erzurum has launched an endeavor to showcase its abundant cultural wealth to the world by developing a new tourism route after it was designated as the “tourism capital” of 2025 by the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye, the ECO is an international entity that has expanded its membership to 10, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Erzurum acquired the title of "tourism capital" after Uzbekistan's Shahrisabz held it in 2024.

As part of these initiatives, the municipality organized a tour for journalists and a group of tourists to explore the lesser-known tourist trails of Erzurum.

“We visited the Akpınar village in Tekman and encountered 41 different culinary items there. Subsequently, we traveled to the Hınıs district, where we explored the historic Ulu Mosque and the breathtaking Hınıs Canyons,” stated Canan Şimşek, a senior official from the municipality.

Visitors can witness the scenic plains, orchards and the historical beauty of churches, mosques and natural wonders from various eras.

Areas rich in historical fortifications, tombs, bridges, churches, mosques, caves and castles, along with natural marvels such as canyons and valley, have been incorporated into the tourism itineraries.

“I have fallen in love with this place. The canyons of Tekman, the Hınıs Canyons and the caves in Karayazı are like hidden paradises. They are stunning locations. Historically, people have lived in these caves in a settled manner. These regions deserve to be discovered by all and cherished,” expressed Zeynep Soytürk, a participant in the excursion.

One of the most historically significant cities that has been a cradle for myriad ancient civilizations, Erzurum lies on the ancient Silk Road and has served as a habitation for centuries. Today, it stands as a favored retreat for both local and international tourists, particularly during the winter season. The most sought-after area in the city, the Palandöken district, resplendent in its grandeur, is particularly popular for its sporting facilities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command
Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey

Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey
Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

Income inequality worsens but poverty declines: TÜİK

Income inequality worsens but poverty declines: TÜİK
Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19

Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19
Türkiye, Serbia enjoy golden era in ties, Erdoğan says

Türkiye, Serbia enjoy 'golden era' in ties, Erdoğan says

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿