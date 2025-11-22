Erzurum prepares burial spots ahead of winter freeze in rare tradition

In a rare local tradition shaped by the region’s extreme climate, municipal teams in the eastern province of Erzurum have opened hundreds of grave plots ahead of the winter season, when frozen ground makes new burials nearly impossible.

Every year in November and December, crews at a cemetery in the city center use heavy machinery to dig rows of burial pits before the soil freezes solid.

Erzurum is one of Türkiye’s coldest provinces, with winter temperatures frequently dropping far below zero and heavy snowfall blanketing the region for months. When the ground freezes, even industrial equipment struggles to break through the ice-hardened soil.

Officials say these preparations are essential.

The pre-dug graves allow burials to proceed when the ground becomes too hard to dig once temperatures plunge.

After the machinery completes the initial digging, workers refine each pit with shovels and picks to ensure they meet burial standards.

Salim Uğurlu from the municipality’s cemetery directorate said that despite preparing the graves in advance, winter conditions still make the job difficult.

“Opening a grave in winter is not possible. Even the tips of the machines break,” he said. “Even if we pre-dig the graves, we still have to come back and do work right before the interment. It's a seriously difficult job."

The long-standing practice ensures that families can lay loved ones to rest without delay during the harsh winter months.

