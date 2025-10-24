Erdoğan wraps up Gulf tour with 24 new agreements in Kuwait, Qatar, Oman

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded a three-day Gulf tour on Thursday, visiting Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, where he oversaw the signing of 24 agreements, memoranda and joint statements to deepen bilateral ties.

The tour, held from Oct. 21 to 23 at the invitation of the respective leaders, centered on enhancing cooperation in areas like defense, energy, trade and investment, while addressing regional issues such as the Gaza situation.

Kuwait visit focuses on maritime and energy ties

Erdoğan kicked off the tour in Kuwait, where Emir Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah hosted him with an official ceremony at Bayan Palace.

In one-on-one and delegation-level talks, the leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional developments.

Erdoğan emphasized safeguarding the Gaza ceasefire and advocated for a two-state solution to achieve enduring peace, while calling for Muslim unity and Türkiye's readiness to collaborate with Arab nations on Syria's future.

He gifted the emir a Togg, Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle.

Key agreements included a Maritime Transport Agreement, an MoU on Mutual Recognition of Seafarers’ Certificates, an MoU on Energy Cooperation, and an MoU on Promoting Direct Investments between Türkiye’s Investment Office and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.

The emir hosted an official dinner for Erdoğan.

Qatar talks strengthen strategic partnership

In Doha, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed Erdoğan with an official ceremony at Hamad International Airport, followed by meetings at the Amiri Diwan.

Discussions highlighted defense, trade, energy and investment cooperation, alongside Palestinian developments.

Erdoğan hailed Türkiye-Qatar relations as excellent, noting their strategic partnership's role in regional stability.

The pair co-chaired the 11th Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting, signing deals such as an MoU on Strategic Development Planning, an MoU on Defense Industry Cooperation, a Joint Declaration on the meeting, and a Joint Ministerial Statement between the trade ministries.

The Qatari emir hosted a dinner in Erdoğan's honor.

Oman leg boosts defense and investment links

Erdoğan's final stop was Muscat, where Sultan Haitham bin Tariq received him with full honors at Al Alam Palace.

The leaders addressed bilateral and regional matters, aligning on the Palestinian issue and stressing dialogue-driven diplomacy.

Erdoğan commended Oman's mediation in regional disputes and pledged continued support for a two-state solution in Gaza.

He presented the sultan with a red Togg electric vehicle.

A signing ceremony covered defense, energy, mining, industry, education, media and visa exemptions, including an MoU on Mining and Critical Minerals, an MoU on Military Cooperation, an MoU on Industrial Cooperation, an MoU on Science, Technology and Innovation, an MoU on Competition Protection, an MoU on Media and Communication, an MoU on Defense Industry Cooperation, a Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the Türkiye Wealth Fund and Oman Investment Authority, various company deals involving OYAK, Amber Limited, Uzbek-Oman Investment Company and Oman Food Investment Holding, an MoU between Innovance Information Technologies Inc. and Oman Telecommunications Company, and a Cooperation Agreement for land allocation to the Turkish Maarif Foundation for schools in Oman.

Two joint declarations established a Coordination Council and visa exemptions for ordinary passport holders.

Following a luncheon hosted by the sultan, Erdoğan returned to Türkiye.