Erdoğan welcomes Kuwaiti Emir with ceremony

Erdoğan welcomes Kuwaiti Emir with ceremony

ANKARA
Erdoğan welcomes Kuwaiti Emir with ceremony

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has welcomed Kuwaiti Emir Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in a significant diplomatic event, marking the Emir's first official visit to Türkiye and first outside the Arab world.

The visit, commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, underscores the strengthening relations between the two nations.

Upon the Emir's arrival at Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan, accompanied by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, greeted him with an official ceremony. This historic visit, the first at the Emir-level from Kuwait to Türkiye in seven years, highlights the importance both countries place on their diplomatic relationship.

Following bilateral and delegation meetings at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan and Emir al-Sabah participated in the Order of State Conferment signing ceremony, symbolizing the commitment to mutual cooperation and collaboration. Notably, Erdoğan hosted an official dinner in honor of the Emir, further solidifying the bonds between Türkiye and Kuwait.

The ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Complex featured the playing of the national anthems of both countries, followed by an exchange of delegations. Erdoğan and Emir al-Sabah engaged in fruitful discussions during a bilateral meeting, emphasizing shared interests and strategic goals.

In a joint press conference, the two leaders expressed optimism about the future of Turkish-Kuwaiti relations, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration. The visit culminated in the signing of various agreements, further enhancing economic and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Kuwait.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks
Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution

İYİ Party rejects AKP’s proposal for new constitution
Parliamentary commission visits landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Parliamentary commission visits landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report

Türkiye tops list of countries hosting most refugees: UN report
Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate

Brief consultation time alotted at hospitals sparks debate
Turkish photojournalist earns finalist nod for Pulitzer

Turkish photojournalist earns finalist nod for Pulitzer

WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿