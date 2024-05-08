Erdoğan welcomes Kuwaiti Emir with ceremony

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has welcomed Kuwaiti Emir Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in a significant diplomatic event, marking the Emir's first official visit to Türkiye and first outside the Arab world.

The visit, commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, underscores the strengthening relations between the two nations.

Upon the Emir's arrival at Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan, accompanied by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin, greeted him with an official ceremony. This historic visit, the first at the Emir-level from Kuwait to Türkiye in seven years, highlights the importance both countries place on their diplomatic relationship.

Following bilateral and delegation meetings at the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan and Emir al-Sabah participated in the Order of State Conferment signing ceremony, symbolizing the commitment to mutual cooperation and collaboration. Notably, Erdoğan hosted an official dinner in honor of the Emir, further solidifying the bonds between Türkiye and Kuwait.

The ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Complex featured the playing of the national anthems of both countries, followed by an exchange of delegations. Erdoğan and Emir al-Sabah engaged in fruitful discussions during a bilateral meeting, emphasizing shared interests and strategic goals.

In a joint press conference, the two leaders expressed optimism about the future of Turkish-Kuwaiti relations, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration. The visit culminated in the signing of various agreements, further enhancing economic and diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Kuwait.