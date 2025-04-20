Erdoğan warns of population decline as families 'under threat'

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on April 19 that Türkiye’s population is at risk of decline, emphasizing the importance of cultural values in addressing the issue.

“We are in a period where the families, starting a family and having children are being undermined like never before,” Erdoğan said at a women’s association event in Istanbul.

The family institution is under threat and danger in Türkiye, as it is all over the world, according to Erdoğan.

"Even the most optimistic projections indicate that the Turkish population will shift from an increase to a decrease in 10 years. If the current situation continues, our population is expected to decline by 10 million by the end of the century," he said.

"In other words, a worrying future awaits our country and our nation, especially in terms of population."

He pointed to his administration’s ongoing efforts to combat the decline through a series of new policies aimed at supporting families.

“However, we cannot reach the point we aim for without changing minds, satisfying hearts and especially without destroying false perceptions,” he said. “Trying to explain and solve everything based on positivism will waste our time.”

Erdoğan argued that Türkiye’s way forward lies in rediscovering its cultural and spiritual roots.

“We will return to our essence and reembrace our roots. We will find our direction in the light of our faith, the richness of our culture and the guidance of our wisdom,” he said.

“We will shape the future of our nation by conquering the hearts of the women, girls and children of our country with the abundance of our national and spiritual qualities.” 

The president also took aim at Western ideologies, accusing foreign powers of fostering an environment that pits men and women against each other.

"In our belief and culture, there is no competition, no superiority race or anything between men and women that is against the status of a human being as the most honorable of creatures," he said. "Our civilization sees all creation, regardless of gender, as equal, and sees life, humanity and soul as sacred and untouchable."

Later at a separate event, Erdoğan addressed a controversy that arose when football players unfurled a Health Ministry banner advocating for natural childbirth.

"Why does it bother you so much that our ministry encourages normal birth?" he asked.

The banner, reading “What is natural is normal birth,” sparked debate. In Türkiye, a vaginal birth, as opposed to a cesarean section, is commonly referred to as a "normal birth."

“At a time when our fertility rate and population growth rate are alarming, we cannot afford to waste time on these trivial matters," Erdoğan said. "This is a matter of survival for us.”

 

