Erdoğan warns of ‘new, bigger war’ after US missile decision

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 19, 2024.

A recent decision by the United States to allow Ukraine to use the long-range American missiles against Russia may trigger a new and bigger war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned, urging all relevant parties to act carefully and avoid provocations.

“First and foremost, we do not consider it a right decision, nor do we approve of it,” Erdoğan said on a question about the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia, on his return from the G20 summit on Nov. 20.

Criticizing outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden for fueling and spreading the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said this move has pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to amend his country’s nuclear weapons doctrine.

“All these may bring the region and the world to the brink of a new and bigger war. Nothing can be achieved with the understanding of ‘after me, the deluge.' Our expectation and wish is to see Russia and Ukraine focus on peace by keeping calm and avoid provocations,” Erdoğan said.

The smallest mistake to be committed in this environment will be no different from throwing fire on a powder keg, the president said, urging everyone to act in the most careful way.

Türkiye to exert efforts for improving ties with US

On a question about President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint officials known with their anti-Türkiye stances to key positions, such as Marco Rubio as the Secretary of State, Erdoğan said “We cannot build our ties on prejudices. We have to be very sensitive on this.”

Türkiye is analyzing Trump’s government brass and preparing accordingly, the president stated, adding what is important for Ankara is not what these people said in the past but how they will act after taking office.

“In this new era, we will exert efforts for advancing the Turkish-American ties on the basis of our country’s interests,” Erdoğan said.

“We want to believe in Mr. Trump’s words and expect him to take steps to this end. The U.S. may create a new climate for ending the wars in a peaceful way," he added, recalling Trump’s promises to end the wars.

No tolerance against terror organizations

On a question whether the Trump administration may withdraw its troops from Syria, Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye has zero tolerance against terrorism and is committed to clear the PKK/YPG/PYD from its borders.

“We will explain our position and target to our new counterparts in the clearest way. The northern part of Syria has been occupied by the PKK/PYD/YPG, which is being supported by the U.S.,” Erdoğan said.

The civil war in Syria has attracted terror organizations to this country where they could enjoy the political vacuum, the president stated that the Syrian administration should work to wipe them out in the same way with Türkiye.

“We will continue our struggle on terrorism. We are ready to the new reality that can be created by the withdrawal of the U.S. from Syria. Our national security comes first and is beyond all other issues,” he said, adding Ankara is in talks with Moscow on this issue.

Türkiye amends its anti-terror strategy

On a question about Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts in northern Iraq and Syria, Erdoğan recalled his government’s commitment to build a “terror-free Türkiye” through continued fight against the terrorists and reinforcing national unity.

“We are updating our anti-terror strategy in line with the regional developments,” Erdoğan stressed, underlining that they have developed social and economic policies in the southeastern Anatolian provinces to prevent the abuse of the people by the terrorists.

“We are close to reaching our goal of ‘a terror-free Türkiye’. We have focused on the problem in all its aspects and are determined to solve it,” he said.

On a question about his latest meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli who has proposed the release of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan if he calls on PKK to lay down arms and end the armed conflict, Erdoğan said they have discussed all the issues on the agenda of Türkiye.

“We have elaborated on additional steps that can be taken for reaching a terror-free Türkiye,” he added.