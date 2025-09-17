Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that Türkiye would stand firm against those seeking to spread instability in the region, while sharply criticizing Israel’s military actions.

“We have no time for empty rhetoric and cheap polemics. Today, Türkiye is a country capable of setting and implementing its own agenda both domestically and regionally,” Erdoğan said on Sept. 17.

His remarks came during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Foreign Ministry’s new headquarters in the capital Ankara.

"The language of diplomacy is courtesy, and Türkiye's foreign policy is peace-oriented. But this does not mean we will remain silent or back down in the face of insolence,” he said.

"We will stand firm today and tomorrow against those who seek to turn our region into a sea of blood, those who fuel instability in our geography."

Erdoğan described the current era as one of increasing uncertainty in international politics, pledging to manage crises without compromising Türkiye's interests. His remarks included pointed criticism of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories and neighboring countries.

“We will not bow to oppression and oppressors. No one can prevent us from standing with the oppressed people of Gaza,” he said. “Whether the perpetrator is an organization or a state, massacre is a lock on the mind. This bloody lock will be broken eventually.”

He denounced the killing of civilians, saying it was futile to believe that “a secure future can be built at the cost of innocent children's lives through genocide.”

“They will drown in the blood they have shed. There is no escape from this. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu does not know this. I am shouting it from here today, perhaps he will learn,” Erdoğan said.

The president also vowed to protect Jerusalem’s status, warning against attempts to undermine Muslim claims to the city.

“We will not allow the holy city of Jerusalem to be defiled by unholy hands,” he said. “I know that the resentment of those who aspire to be like Hitler may never fade. Let them continue to have their fits of rage. We Muslims will not take a single step back from our rights over East Jerusalem.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution
LATEST NEWS

  1. Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

    Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

  2. Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

    Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye will resist regional instability

  4. Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

    Shipowner linked to Beirut port blast held in Bulgaria

  5. Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

    Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next
Recommended
Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution

Menderes remembered on 62nd anniversary of execution
Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next

Anti-terror commission hears academics, NGOs next
Bayrampaşa mayor among 26 arrested in corruption probe

Bayrampaşa mayor among 26 arrested in corruption probe
Turkish spy chief in Damascus over security, intelligence ties

Turkish spy chief in Damascus over security, intelligence ties
Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing

Generations of beekeepers keep Erzurum village buzzing
WORLD Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit

Britain treated Donald Trump to an elaborate ceremonial welcome featuring a gun salute and mounted horses as the U.S. president's unprecedented second state visit began under tight security on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Bayraktar unveils Küre digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Bayraktar unveils 'Küre' digital encyclopedia at Teknofest opening

Teknofest Management Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar has announced the launch of "Küre," a new AI-supported, open-source digital encyclopedia.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿