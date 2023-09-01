Erdoğan vows to restart new charter efforts

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced his commitment to reinvigorate efforts for a new constitution, with the official reopening of the parliament scheduled for Oct. 1.

"We need to submit to the appreciation of the nation a text that 85 million people will embrace and cherish," Erdoğan stated during his address at the inauguration of the new judicial year held at the Supreme Court Presidency in the capital Ankara on Sept. 1.

In a call for national unity and participation, Erdoğan invited political parties, high courts, universities and every individual in the nation to contribute to the constitutional reform process.

"With the opening of the parliament, we will restart our initiatives to bring Turkish democracy to a new constitution," Erdogan declared. "Our promise will be a first-class constitution, complementary to first-class democracy, economy and freedoms. The 'Century of Türkiye' will be strengthened with such a constitution."

In a separate address, Erdoğan made an appeal to all 85 million citizens to "put aside their differences and unite" while marking the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

"On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of our republic, we want to realize a big embrace with 85 million people. Even if we do not think alike on every issue, we should be able to look in the same direction," Erdoğan declared in his address at a graduation ceremony of the National Defense University in Istanbul's Tuzla district on Aug. 31.

The president took the opportunity to commemorate the anniversary of the Great Offensive, a major counterattack launched by Turkish armies in 1922, and paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the then commander-in-chief who led to the "victory, which is an example of the Turkish nation's love of freedom," and his brothers in arms.

The ceremony was also attended by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and force commanders.

"On July 15 [2016, failed coup attempt], we all saw once again that no artillery, tanks or weapons could suppress the collective beating hearts," Erdoğan said. "Although our origins, lifestyles and ideologies are different, we, as Türkiye, should be able to find common ground. Instead of deepening our differences, we should be able to increase our commonalities."

Touching on Türkiye's global role, he highlighted the country's significance in the international arena. The president noted the world's attention to the crucial grain deal amid the war in Ukraine and stressed Türkiye's critical role in global trade through the Mediterranean and the energy resources in the region.

"In an equation where chaos and uncertainty are increasing, Türkiye is making a name for itself with its military, diplomatic, economic and political moves," Erdoğan remarked.

Furthermore, he underscored the developments in the defense industry, emphasizing a significant reduction in external dependency. Erdoğan stated that while Türkiye was previously 80 percent reliant on external sources in this sector, it has now decreased to 20 percent.

"Everyone already accepts our superiority in armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles. We are one of the 10 countries that can design, develop, build and maintain their own ships in warship technology," he declared.

Erdoğan cited Türkiye’s largest warship TCG Anadolu as an example, highlighting its capacity to deploy aircraft such as Bayraktar TB3, Bayraktar Kızılelma and Hürjet.

"Thanks to TCG Anadolu, we will be able to easily deploy a battalion-sized force to crisis areas in the Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea without the need for main base support," Erdoğan concluded.