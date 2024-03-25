Erdoğan vows to propel Türkiye into world's top 10 economies

TOKAT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to elevate Türkiye into the ranks of the world's 10 largest economies, vowing to double the nation's economic size in the coming years.

"While we strengthen and enrich Türkiye with its investment, employment, production and exports, we will ensure that each of our people gets the share they deserve," he said during a rally in the northern province of Tokat ahead of the upcoming elections slated for this weekend.

Erdoğan claimed that Türkiye's economy has tripled over the past 21 years under his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) leadership. "We will double its size again in the coming period and make it among the 10 largest economies in the world," he stated.

Addressing concerns over the welfare of retirees, Erdoğan acknowledged the challenges faced and assured corrective measures.

"It is clear that the problems we are experiencing as a country cannot be solved with words, as the opposition does. You know best how salary increases without ensuring price stability melt away even before they reach your pockets," he remarked.

"Hopefully, we will see inflation start to decline as of the second half of the year."

The president revealed plans to expand the country's budget possibilities, aiming to enhance the purchasing power of employees and retirees "as long as we protect our unity, solidarity and brotherhood, and don't bring anyone between us."

"We believe that starting next year, we will start to increase the purchasing power of our employees and pensioners above what it was before," he added.

Highlighting the investments made in Tokat, Erdoğan outlined projects totaling 93 billion Turkish Liras, including infrastructure developments, educational facilities and urban transformations.

"On the path of politics, on the path of service, work is needed, projects are needed, and most importantly, direction is needed," he said. "Above all, our nation is at the center of our politics."

Tokat is among 22 provinces where ruling alliance partners, the AKP and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), are fielding separate candidates.

The incumbent mayor, Eyüp Eroğlu, will represent AKP, while Mehmet Kemal Yazıcıoğlu, son of former governor Recep Yazıcıoğlu, will be the MHP candidate. The late governor also served in Aydın, Erzincan and Denizli provinces.

In a departure from the previous election, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party have nominated their own candidates. Murat Yazıcı will run for CHP, while Hakan Karagöllü will represent İYİ Party.