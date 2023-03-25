Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

HATAY
Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 24 promised to heal the wounds of the victims of powerful earthquakes that hit Türkiye's southern region and claimed more than 50,000 lives.

"Together we will remove the traces of this disaster," Erdoğan said at a ceremony in quake-hit Hatay province.

"We will not leave (quake-hit region) until all the wounds are healed and everything that has been destroyed is rebuilt for the better," he added.

Türkiye plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of quake victims, Erdoğan said, adding that 319,000 houses would be built in the first year and 650,000 in total.

Turkey,

WORLD Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda fame

Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

    Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

  2. Biden, Trudeau say 'inseparable' nations won't fail Ukraine

    Biden, Trudeau say 'inseparable' nations won't fail Ukraine

  3. Rights groups accuse French police of brutality in pension protests

    Rights groups accuse French police of brutality in pension protests

  4. Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

    Erdoğan vows to erase traces of devastating earthquakes

  5. New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction

    New York’s famous Flatiron Building sold at auction
Recommended
Türkiye approaches transboundary water issue in cooperation: Minister

Türkiye approaches transboundary water issue in cooperation: Minister
‘FETÖ members passed military exams with special code method’

‘FETÖ members passed military exams with special code method’
Some 200 hotels in Antalya host quake survivors

Some 200 hotels in Antalya host quake survivors
Hospital fire kills one patient in Istanbul’s Üsküdar

Hospital fire kills one patient in Istanbul’s Üsküdar
‘Türkiye, Sweden allies since 1739’

‘Türkiye, Sweden allies since 1739’
Nearly 61 million electorates to cast votes in May 14 polls

Nearly 61 million electorates to cast votes in May 14 polls
WORLD Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda fame

Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

Rwanda's government has commuted the 25-year sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial.
ECONOMY Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark has invited the Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to help recover a mystery object that was spotted near the pipeline, six months after sections were sabotaged.
SPORTS Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Türkiye launches Euro 2024 bid in Armenia

Turkish national football team begins its quest for a place in the 2024 European Championships in an away game against Armenia on March 25 in Yerevan.