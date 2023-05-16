Erdoğan vows bigger victory in runoff

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 16 vowed to win runoff presidential elections with a greater victory.

“I thank each of you for your hard work, efforts and sacrifices… Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a bigger victory,” Erdoğan tweeted on May 16.

He reminded that the second round of the elections will be held on May 28, one day after the 63rd anniversary of the May 27 coup.

“We are an alliance that puts the national will and the love of serving the country and the nation at the center of its politics,” the president stated, noting that they can only repay the debt of gratitude to the nation by working harder.

“Türkiye expects service from us, it expects action. Our nation expects us to meet its goals. Our earthquake victims are waiting for us to heal their wounds as soon as possible,” he said.

“We have already started working for the May 28 election, once the color of the ballot box has become clear. Hopefully, we will evaluate the coming days in the best and most productive way. By Allah’s leave, we will make May 28 the herald of the ‘Century of Türkiye,’” he stated.

The election watchdog has officially announced that Türkiye will go to runoff elections to elect the next president following the May 14 polls that saw incumbent President Erdoğan ahead of his main rival, Nation Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Board (YSK) on May 15 said Erdoğan gained 49.51 percent of the votes, while Kılıçdaroğlu secured 44.88 percent of the votes. Both contenders remained under the required 50 percent plus one vote threshold to be elected. The third candidate, Sinan Oğan from the Ata Alliance, secured 5.17 percent of the votes.

Muharrem İnce, the chairman of the Homeland Party, had received 0.44 percent of the votes, although he had announced his withdrawal from the race only days before the elections.

In line with this picture, Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu will compete in the elections on May 28, and the one who secures the most votes will be declared the next Turkish president.