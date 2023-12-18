Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

BUDAPEST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has embarked on a visit to Budapest at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his second trip to the country within four months, aimed at deepening ties.

Erdoğan was received with military honors in Budapest's historic Heroes' Square before heading into a meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak. He then held bilateral talks with the Hungarian prime minister.

The talks aim to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations and elevate it to an "expanded strategic partnership," according to Ankara.

The visit coincides with the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The focal point of the discussions is the high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, a tradition maintained since 2013, with an emphasis on enhancing collaboration in the realms of economy, trade, defense industry, culture and energy, as stated by Erdoğan's office.

The Turkish leader was accompanied by foreign, defense, interior, trade, energy and natural resources, industry and technology, family and social services, and culture and tourism ministers.

Within the scope of the visit, both countries are expected to sign 16 documents spanning a wide array of fields. These agreements are anticipated to further cement ties and pave the way for increased collaboration in various sectors.

Hungary, with observer membership in the Organization of Turkic States, has been pursuing a policy of opening up to the east, not only towards Russia but also towards China and central Asian countries. Recent interactions between the foreign ministers of both countries have reinforced this eastward shift.

The visit's agenda also includes discussions on energy security and Sweden's NATO membership process. Hungary, alongside Türkiye, stands as one of the two NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's bid for the military alliance.

Türkiye has consistently urged Sweden to take stricter measures against terror groups, specifically the PKK and FETÖ, the group responsible for the failed 2016 coup. Despite legislative changes in Sweden's anti-terror laws since applying for NATO membership, Türkiye insists on seeing concrete and practical steps taken to combat terrorism.

Erdoğan's recent decision to conditionally approve the Nordic country's bid is tied to the United States' simultaneous approval of Türkiye's request for F-16 fighter jets. The bid for the fighter jets was initiated after its expulsion from the F-35 program due to the deployment of S-400 air defense systems from Russia.