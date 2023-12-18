Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

BUDAPEST
Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to deepen strategic partnership

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has embarked on a visit to Budapest at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his second trip to the country within four months, aimed at deepening ties.

Erdoğan was received with military honors in Budapest's historic Heroes' Square before heading into a meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak. He then held bilateral talks with the Hungarian prime minister.

The talks aim to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations and elevate it to an "expanded strategic partnership," according to Ankara.

The visit coincides with the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The focal point of the discussions is the high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, a tradition maintained since 2013, with an emphasis on enhancing collaboration in the realms of economy, trade, defense industry, culture and energy, as stated by Erdoğan's office.

The Turkish leader was accompanied by foreign, defense, interior, trade, energy and natural resources, industry and technology, family and social services, and culture and tourism ministers.

Within the scope of the visit, both countries are expected to sign 16 documents spanning a wide array of fields. These agreements are anticipated to further cement ties and pave the way for increased collaboration in various sectors.

Hungary, with observer membership in the Organization of Turkic States, has been pursuing a policy of opening up to the east, not only towards Russia but also towards China and central Asian countries. Recent interactions between the foreign ministers of both countries have reinforced this eastward shift.

The visit's agenda also includes discussions on energy security and Sweden's NATO membership process. Hungary, alongside Türkiye, stands as one of the two NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's bid for the military alliance.

Türkiye has consistently urged Sweden to take stricter measures against terror groups, specifically the PKK and FETÖ, the group responsible for the failed 2016 coup. Despite legislative changes in Sweden's anti-terror laws since applying for NATO membership, Türkiye insists on seeing concrete and practical steps taken to combat terrorism.

Erdoğan's recent decision to conditionally approve the Nordic country's bid is tied to the United States' simultaneous approval of Türkiye's request for F-16 fighter jets. The bid for the fighter jets was initiated after its expulsion from the F-35 program due to the deployment of S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İYİ Partys six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

    İYİ Party's six Istanbul council members resign amid election rift

  2. Ankara wants unconditional start of customs union talks with EU

    Ankara wants unconditional start of customs union talks with EU

  3. Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

    Erdoğan visits Hungary in bid to 'deepen strategic partnership'

  4. Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

    Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

  5. Kenya, EU ink 'historic' trade deal: President Ruto

    Kenya, EU ink 'historic' trade deal: President Ruto
Recommended
Ankara wants unconditional start of customs union talks with EU

Ankara wants unconditional start of customs union talks with EU
Turkish, US top diplomats address Gaza crisis in phone call

Turkish, US top diplomats address Gaza crisis in phone call
Güler says Türkiye anticipates progress in F-16 deal soon

Güler says Türkiye anticipates progress in F-16 deal soon
Erdoğan foresees end to Gaza massacres as Islamic world grows

Erdoğan foresees end to 'Gaza massacres as Islamic world grows'
Gaza contact group calls on Nordic states to be more critical of Israel

Gaza contact group calls on Nordic states to be more critical of Israel
Ankara slams Israel army provocation in West Bank mosque

Ankara slams Israel army 'provocation' in West Bank mosque
WORLD Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

Israel has faced mounting international pressure Monday over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza as it pressed on with its strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

Fed rate-cut rally fades in markets

Stock markets fell yesterday as traders took a step back following last week's rally, with Federal Reserve officials looking to temper expectations the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates several times next year.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.