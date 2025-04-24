Erdoğan urges unity after Istanbul earthquake

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for national unity following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that rattled Istanbul, urging citizens to come together and refrain from politicizing the natural disaster.

“These days are not times for politics, but for being together, for solidarity, for remembering our brotherhood as a nation,” Erdoğan said during an event in Istanbul on April 24.

The quake struck around noon the day earlier, sending shockwaves across Türkiye's most populous city and prompting thousands of residents to sleep outdoors amid continued aftershocks.

No major casualties were reported, but the tremor stoked fears in a city long bracing for a larger seismic event.

“I extend my best wishes to our citizens affected by yesterday’s earthquake,” Erdoğan said. “We received up-to-date information and gave the necessary instructions. We will evaluate the issue in the upcoming cabinet meeting and make the necessary statements.”

The president condemned what he described as attempts to use the earthquake for political purposes.

“We do not want to get into an argument with anyone during such sensitive times,” he said. “Moreover, we consider this an insult to our nation. We invite opportunists to act with conscience and responsibility. Anything that harms this empathy is wrong.”

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye, located on active fault lines, must confront its seismic reality with renewed urgency.

“We should spend all our energy on renewing our building stock as soon as possible,” he said. “We should focus on urban transformation regardless of what the marginals who oppose everything say. When we join hands, it is possible to make progress in a short time.”

Erdoğan made the remarks at a ceremony marking the opening of a new UEFA liaison office in Istanbul — the European football governing body’s third international hub after London and Brussels.

“We have been working together with UEFA in close coordination for 63 years,” he said. “As Türkiye, we have more than enough capacity to handle all kinds of international sports events, including the Olympics.”

Highlighting investments made during his administration, Erdoğan said the number of sports facilities in Türkiye had risen from 1,575 to 4,470 over the past two decades.

“We have worked with a spirit of mobilization for 23 years to bring sports to the level it deserves in our country,” he said. “Now we are taking these efforts to the next level with the opening of the UEFA liaison office.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, members of the UEFA Executive Committee and heads of national football associations.

Istanbul has a strong track record in hosting major UEFA events, including the 2005 and 2023 Champions League finals, the 2009 UEFA Cup final and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.

The city is also set to host the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, while the 2027 UEFA Europa Conference League final will take place either in Istanbul or in Ankara, depending on the completion of a new stadium in the capital.

Istanbul's new office is expected to play a strategic role in preparations for the 2032 UEFA European Championship, which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.