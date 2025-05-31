Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace

ANKARA

Holding talks at the leadership level between Ukraine and Russia after negotiations between delegations will benefit peace process, the Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart over phone on Friday, stressing that this should happen without much delay.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky also discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He said discussing a possible ceasefire in the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks planned to be held in Istanbul will pave way for peace.

He highlighted the importance of participation in the talks with high-level delegations for the continuation of the momentum built for peace.

Stressing that Ankara is in favor of continuing the talks between the two delegations that started in Istanbul in early May, the Turkish president expressed satisfaction that prisoner exchange agreed upon during the talks was realized in a short time.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace between Kiev and Moscow, Erdoğan added.

The previous round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place on May 16 in Istanbul and concluded with a decision on prisoner exchange—1,000 detainees from each side—and the agreement to prepare memorandums for further negotiations.

Moscow and Kiev have both expressed satisfaction with the May meeting, raising hopes that the June round may yield further progress toward a ceasefire.

In a post on X, Zelensky on Friday described their exchange as a “good and very substantive conversation,” during which he thanked Türkiye for its “principled stance in supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Ukraine.

He noted that the prisoner exchange achieved during peace talks in Istanbul was “important,” but emphasized that further progress requires a ceasefire. “The killings must stop,” he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine and Türkiye were evaluating the conditions under which Kyiv would agree to a second round of talks in Istanbul. “We share the view that this meeting cannot and should not be empty,” he said.

They also discussed Türkiye’s participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

“I’m grateful for the steps and ideas that can bring the necessary results,” Zelensky said.