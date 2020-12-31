Erdoğan urges nation to adopt measures on New Year's Eve

  • December 31 2020 12:38:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish president on Dec. 31 made a public call for compliance with measures against the novel coronavirus on New Year's Eve as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic.

"I want every member of my nation to support the fight to overcome the pandemic by following the rules, especially on New Year's Eve," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his New Year message.

Noting that the pandemic was likely to continue for some more time, Erdoğan said: "We are preparing our country for this uncertain future by attaching importance to efforts for vaccine supply."

On Turkey's efforts to support its economy during the pandemic, Erdoğan said the size of all stimulus packages that the country had enacted since the beginning of the outbreak had reached 10% of the national income.

