Erdoğan slams Western world’s silence on Israel’s ‘genocide policy’

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vehemently criticized the Western world for keeping mum regarding Israel's "genocide policy" against Palestinians in Gaza, asserting that Türkiye will never abandon Palestine and its just cause.

“The Israeli administration, which has becoming more and more spoilt and rogue each passing day in the face of Western powers’ silence, continues its policy of genocide in Ramadan as well,” Erdoğan said in his address at the award ceremony of the Holy Quran Fine Recitation Competition in Ankara on March 26.

Recalling that 700 Palestinians, most of them children and women, were killed as a result of Israel’s “inhumane attacks,” Erdoğan said: “All should know that we will always stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters. We will stand by them with our humanitarian relief works, we will stand by them with our diplomatic contacts, we will stand by them with our peaceful and principled policies that advocate justice.”

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine, stressing, “We will determinedly continue to do what is required in order for the oppression and genocide in Gaza to end at once.”

The Israeli administration has intensified its attacks on Gaza in recent days and hospitals, health care facilities and health care workers are deliberately targeted by Israel, the president stated.

Global system needs to be reestablished

Erdoğan also addressed the repercussions of the disrupted global system, which is leading to increasing violence and geopolitical competition with each passing day.

“The common values and the common legacy of the humanity are increasingly getting corrupted. International organizations and institutions founded to establish peace, calm and security not only fail to fulfill their duties but also cause the humanitarian tragedies that we are faced with to further deepen,” the president noted.

“The occupation and genocide ongoing in Palestine for one and a half years have yet to be stopped. The famine, drought and poverty in different parts of Africa have been continuing for decades,” Erdoğan said.

Pointing to the acute food crisis faced by over 280 million people in more than 60 countries, Erdoğan stated that millions of people are subjected to systematic pressures and assimilation policies.

“Let me openheartedly explain hereby that the Islamic world’s negligence and disorganization are as guilty as the masters of the global order in the emerging of this negative picture. Unfortunately, we are unable to focus enough on external world and external opportunities as we are dealing with our internal problems. Fanaticism for sects, ethnic roots and ethnic groups consumes Muslims’ energy, causing them to collapse internally.”

