Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the international community to take action to prevent humanity from “hitting its lowest point” in Gaza amid Israel’s continued restrictions of the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

“We must take action to prevent humanity from hitting its lowest point. We cannot leave our brothers and sisters alone and helpless in the face of this banditry,” Erdoğan said in a speech he made during an event at the Presidential Complex late on Oct. 30.

The Israeli government is trying to break the resistance of the Palestinians by depriving people of food, medication and water, Erdoğan said.

“It will try to bring the honorable children of Palestine to their knees by blocking the passage of humanitarian aid. During this winter, it will do every evil to the two million people whom it already condemns to living in conditions similar to Nazi concentration camps,” he stated.

The war between Israel and Hamas since October 2023 has left more than 50,000 people dead and 2 million people suffering from lack of basic needs, the president recalled, slamming the inaction of the international community in stopping the massacre.

“Blinded by Zionist delusions, the Israeli government has taken hostage not only the United Nations Security Council but all the structures whose duty is to protect peace, human rights, freedom of press, and democracy,” he said.

Erdoğan underlined the fact the Israeli army has killed thousands of children, babies, journalists, women and innocent civilians, saying, “Many more murders like these, which make humanity ashamed of its humanity, are being committed. Yet, international organizations with staff numbering tens of thousands and with budgets worth billions of dollars do not raise any objections.”

This shows the collapse of humanity, the president added.

“This is the declaration that the law of jungle has replaced international law. This is the clearest expression of the fact that the global system, formed in the aftermath of World War II, has dissolved itself,” he said.

"Let me speak openly: The Gaza genocide has removed all the masks in the world. The Israeli administration’s disregard for the law has once again reminded us that the values the West claims to be defending for decades are completely empty.”

Erdoğan also highlighted that even the Islamic community, except for a few countries, has not shown a robust response, stressing that “this fragmentation is also recorded in history.”