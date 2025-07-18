Türkiye set to become among world's top four energy fleets

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan bids farewell to Türkiye's first domestically built drilling ship, Fatih, as it sets sail to conduct drilling operations in the Black Sea, May 29, 2020.

Türkiye is set to become one of the top four countries in the world with the most advanced energy fleets, following the addition of two next-generation deep-sea drilling vessels, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Bayraktar highlighted the growing strength of Türkiye’s energy fleet, not only in numbers but also in technological sophistication and operational capacity.

“Our fleet is growing, and our power in the Blue Homeland is increasing,” Bayraktar stated. “We are adding two new-generation deep-sea drilling ships equipped with cutting-edge technology to our energy fleet.”

“With this major step, we are reinforcing our presence in deep waters and expanding our exploration and production capacity,” he continued. “We are opening new horizons for the Black Sea and beyond.”

Bayraktar added, “With these new additions, Türkiye is now among the world’s top four most modern energy fleets. Our fleet has reached a global level not just in size, but in technology, capacity and operational efficiency.”

“We are moving forward with determination on the path to a Fully Independent Türkiye in energy,” he concluded. “This is a proud moment for our nation.”

A video accompanying the post revealed that Türkiye now operates six drilling ships and two seismic research vessels, securing its position as the fourth most advanced energy fleet globally.

Bayraktar took to social media after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the expansion during his address following the Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Complex, confirming that the number of deep-sea drilling ships will increase from four to six.

Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye made the largest natural gas discovery in 2020 in the Black Sea.

He stressed that the country completed the first phase with a daily production of 9.5 million cubic meters from 12 wells in the Sakarya Gas Field, adding that 4 million households are using the domestic gas currently.

He noted that the country's daily oil production from domestic and foreign sources has reached 170,000 barrels.

"We will continue to work and add new investments until we achieve our goal of a fully independent Türkiye in energy," he underlined.

