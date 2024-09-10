Erdoğan: Türkiye leaps forward despite tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has asserted Türkiye's progress despite escalating regional tensions.

"Türkiye is the only country that maintains its unity and solidarity and is leaping forward in the problematic picture around us," Erdoğan said during a speech delivered at an event organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Sept. 10.

The president called on Turkish politicians to "strengthen the domestic front" amid ongoing troubles in the region.

"No one has the right to disrupt this. We expect common sense from all political parties," he said.

“We see [dealing with] every issue outside Türkiye's agenda as beating the air."

Erdoğan criticized the opposition for bringing up what he described as unimportant issues.

"Whatever the opposition is dealing with, our agenda is to reduce inflation to single digits. Our agenda is to increase employment and exports," he said, outlining the government's focus areas.

"Our agenda is to deal a fatal blow to the separatist terrorist organization [PKK], to protect our country from the fire in the [western] region and to stop the massacre in Gaza."

The president’s remarks came as Türkiye continues its fight against severe wildfires that have ravaged parts of the country since mid-August.

The most affected region has been the western city of İzmir, where fires in Karşıyaka, Ödemiş, Menderes and Urla districts have caused significant destruction.

While many of the fires were contained within a week, emergency teams are still battling occasional new outbreaks.

Authorities confirmed that the largest fire in Karşıyaka was caused by three individuals in a picnic area, while a fire in Ödemiş was started by two children smoking in a wooded area.

Other fires have been attributed to downed power lines, which exacerbated the destruction in the region.

Blazes continue to erupt in surrounding locations. A forest fire broke out in Muğla's Menteşe district on Sept. 8, damaging 200 hectares of land and destroying over 800 bee hives.

Emergency crews managed to bring the fire under control the following day. Cooling efforts in the region were still ongoing.

The same day, another wildfire erupted in the southern city of Antalya's Kaş district. The fire in the Çataloluk neighborhood damaged 17 hectares of forest, with the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Authorities have detained a beekeeper for questioning in connection with the incident.

Addressing his party’s provincial chairs, Erdoğan urged them to remain focused on inclusive and action-oriented policies.

"We will preserve the affection and brotherhood between our nation and ourselves. I ask you to maintain your composure under all circumstances," he said.

"We are carrying the trust of 85 million people. We do not have a single minute to waste."