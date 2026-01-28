Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria ceasefire in second call in days

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump spoke by phone on Jan. 28 for the second time in recent days, discussing developments in Syria, as well as broader cooperation between the two NATO allies.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan voiced support for the full implementation of a ceasefire in Syria, where the government is seeking to reassert control over areas previously held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-led forces.

He emphasized the importance Ankara places on sustained coordination with Washington, particularly on Syria, and said Türkiye is closely monitoring the process with both U.S. and Syrian counterparts.

The call focused on security, regional stability and humanitarian priorities, the statement said. Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening cooperation with the United States, adding that advancing bilateral ties across all fields is in the mutual interest of both countries.

Erdoğan also raised Gaza during the conversation, expressing hope that the newly formed Board of Peace would help deliver meaningful progress. Ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and launching reconstruction efforts would be key to achieving lasting peace in the region, he said, according to the Turkish readout.

The White House earlier in January announced the creation of the board alongside a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, part of a transitional framework for the enclave. The initiative coincided with the launch of a second phase of a ceasefire agreement aimed at halting fighting in Gaza after months of war that has left tens of thousands dead, according to Palestinian authorities.

The plan forms part of a broader U.S.-backed framework that was later endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. Turkish officials have said Ankara views the initiative as part of international efforts to bring long-term stability to Gaza and the wider region.

The leaders also discussed bilateral trade, defense industry cooperation and other regional developments, the Turkish statement said.

Separately, Trump had a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, ahead of the latter’s planned visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he was “very happy” with developments in Syria following a Syrian army offensive against the YPG-led SDF, which had previously been backed by Washington.

“I had a great conversation with the highly respected president of Syria, and all of the things having to do with Syria and that area,” Trump told reporters. “It’s working out very well, so we’re very happy about it.”

A statement from the Syrian presidency said Sharaa told Trump that Damascus remains fully committed to Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, while seeking to preserve state institutions and promote civil peace.

Erdoğan and Trump discussed developments in Syria and Gaza in a telephone call on Jan. 20 after Syria's Türkiye-backed government announced a ceasefire with SDF after days of clashes.