Erdoğan, Trump discuss regional, global issues, including Gaza

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Monday discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral ties, said the country's Communications Directorate.

In a phone call, Erdoğan invited Trump to visit Türkiye and said today's phone call with "my esteemed friend President Trump was very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

Erdoğan told Trump that Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry area.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a "grave level,” Erdoğan told Trump, voicing Ankara's readiness to provide support for the delivery of aid and forging a lasting peace.

Expressing support for Trump's approach to ending wars, Erdoğan said Türkiye appreciates efforts made in a negotiation process with Iran and towards resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdoğan further said Ankara is working to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and ensure its stability, stressing the importance of U.S. efforts to ease sanctions on Syria to contribute to this process.

He underlined that a stable Syria would support both regional and global peace.

Trump, for his part, said he held a "very good and productive" telephone call with Erdoğan.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more," the U.S. president said in a social media post shared on multiple platforms.

"The President invited me to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.," he added.

Trump hailed what he called his "excellent" personal relationship with Erdoğan during his first term, saying the leaders "worked together closely on numerous things, including the fact that he helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned, back to the United States — Immediately upon my request."

"In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" he added.

 

