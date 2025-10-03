Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, at Washington’s request, to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Gaza, Ankara said.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdoğan told Trump that his recent visit to Washington had strengthened ties between the two countries and underscored the need to deepen cooperation, particularly in the defense industry.

Erdoğan also emphasized Ankara’s ongoing efforts to secure peace across the region, with a special focus on Gaza, and welcomed international initiatives toward this goal.

“Türkiye is accelerating its diplomatic contacts for peace and will continue contributing to a global vision of stability,” Erdoğan was quoted as saying. He added that ending Israeli attacks was crucial for any initiative aimed at establishing lasting peace.