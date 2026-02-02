Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make official visits to Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Feb. 3-4, his first foreign trip of the year, Turkish media have said.

The visits will focus on regional developments and bilateral relations, with discussions expected to cover Gaza, Iran and Syria.

Erdoğan will first travel to Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Local media said increasing bilateral trade, currently at $8 billion, to $10 billion will be a key topic, along with steps to achieve that goal. Regional defense cooperation and potential defense industry exports to Gulf countries will also be discussed.

After Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan will visit Egypt to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Private broadcaster CNN Türk said talks will include bilateral trade relations, regional stability efforts in Syria and humanitarian and reconstruction initiatives in Gaza. The role of a new Peace Board established for Gaza will also be evaluated.

The White House last month announced the creation of the board alongside a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, part of a transitional framework for the enclave. The initiative coincided with the launch of a second phase of a ceasefire agreement aimed at halting fighting in Gaza after months of war that has left tens of thousands dead, according to Palestinian authorities.

The plan forms part of a broader U.S.-backed framework that was later endorsed by the U.N. Security Council. Turkish officials have said Ankara views the initiative as part of international efforts to bring long-term stability to Gaza and the wider region.

Turkish media indicated Erdoğan will discuss “preventing Israeli ceasefire violations, increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and diplomatic steps for Gaza’s reconstruction.”

The visits will also touch on U.S. statements about a possible intervention in Iran. Erdoğan has suggested in a phone call with President Donald Trump that Türkiye could host negotiations, a proposal that has drawn attention in U.S. media.

Leaders are expected to explore steps Türkiye and regional partners can take to reduce tensions and manage potential regional impacts of foreign intervention.

Erdoğan and Trump spoke by phone on Jan. 28 for the second time in recent days, discussing developments in Syria, as well as broader cooperation between the two NATO allies.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the call focused on security, regional stability and humanitarian priorities, the statement said.

Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye remains committed to strengthening cooperation with the United States, adding that advancing bilateral ties across all fields is in the mutual interest of both countries.

 

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
