President Erdoğan to embark on a three-day South Asia trip

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay visits to Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan during a three-day trip to enhance ties and discuss global developments, his Communications Directorate has announced.

In a written statement over the weekend, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced Erdoğan’s itinerary between Feb. 10 and 13.

“Our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is scheduled to undertake official visits to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan from Feb. 10 to 13, 2025, following the invitations extended to him,” he said.

Bilateral ties will be reviewed during the talks, and joint steps will be determined to further advance existing cooperation through concrete projects, Altun said.

“President Erdoğan will preside over the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meetings in Indonesia and Pakistan with his counterparts following his visits to Malaysia, our comprehensive strategic partner,” Altun informed.

Agreements are expected to be signed across various fields, fostering collaboration with business circles to enhance the bilateral contractual foundation with the countries our President will visit, Altun added.

The meetings will also include a discussion of current regional and global issues, with a particular focus on Gaza, according to the directorate.

Erdoğan, Macron discuss ties, Middle East on phone

In the meantime, Erdoğan exchanged a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters.

According to a statement from the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan stated that increased dialogue between the two countries would contribute to relations in a positive way and that Türkiye and France have the potential for cooperation in many areas, particularly in the defense industry.

Noting that the suspension of the European Union's sanctions against Syria is highly felicitous, President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of completely lifting them in the new period and said that Türkiye will maintain its support for Syria without interruption.

Erdoğan pointed out the necessity of initiating work for preserving the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel and for a permanent solution.

For his part, Macron emphasized France’s support for the territorial integrity of Syria and the importance it attaches to the continued fight against the ISIL terrorist organization, according to a statement by the French Presidency.

He also underlined the need for the inclusion of the Syrian Kurds into the political system.