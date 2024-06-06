Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP's Özel on June 11

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on June 11.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the CHP headquarters, as announced by Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

This follows Özel's earlier visit to Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters on May 2, where the president indicated that a return visit would occur soon.

CHP's Istanbul MP Namık Tan and AKP parliamentary leader Mustafa Elitaş were present during the initial discussions, which lasted approximately one-and-a-half hours. The meeting was the first between the AKP and CHP leaders since 2016.

Erdoğan's agenda included discussions on the AKP's proposal for a new constitution, an initiative that has been pending due to a lack of a parliamentary majority. The proposal requires support from at least 37 opposition MPs to advance to a referendum.

Özel, in turn, addressed several concerns, including the need for "adherence to the existing charter."

The CHP has been vocal about the non-implementation of Constitutional Court decisions, particularly regarding ex-MP Can Atalay, whose parliamentary status was revoked despite top court rulings.