Erdoğan slams EU response to Gaza war

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has challenged the European Union Commission’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by questioning: "How many more innocent lives must be sacrificed before they call for a ceasefire?"

"What happened to the universal declaration of human rights? Don't you look at what is written there?" Erdoğan queried, accusing Western countries of "supporting attacks on Gaza while disregarding the fundamental right to life of its inhabitants."

The president criticized these nations for their "hesitant attitudes" and accused them of complicity in the tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

Erdoğan directly challenged the EU, asking, "How many more tons of bombs need to fall on Gaza and how many more children need to die in order to call for a ceasefire? What is your plan? Explain, so we know when the ceasefire will be made?"

His remarks come amid the EU leaders' emphasis on Israel's right to self-defense, invoking international law. Some have expressed reservations about calling for a ceasefire, arguing it might limit this right.

Erdoğan vehemently disagreed, stating, "Those who turn a blind eye are partners in the brutality in Gaza. Our principle is clear. Those who remain silent in the face of injustice are the mute devil."

"Even if we are alone, we will not hesitate to shout out the truth and express what we think is right, even if it disturbs someone's comfort," he affirmed.

Türkiye, Erdoğan said, stands ready to offer various forms of assistance to Gaza, from establishing field hospitals to transporting the wounded to the country. The president declared plans to dispatch aid ships to the region "when conditions permit."

Erdoğan also revealed that Türkiye had sent over 200 tons of aid materials to Egypt, intending for them to be delivered to Gaza. "No one can expect us to remain silent while an atrocity is being committed before our eyes," he said.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan spoke with Pope Francis over the phone about the escalating conflict. He condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza, deeming them a "massacre with no justification in any sacred text."

The president called for all nations to raise their voices against this humanitarian tragedy.

Erdoğan also reiterated his longstanding stance on the issue, emphasizing that lasting peace "could only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders."

He urged global support for Türkiye's humanitarian and medical aid efforts, stressing the need for uninterrupted aid delivery to civilians in Gaza.