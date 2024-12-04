Erdoğan stresses stability in Syria during call with Putin

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of ensuring that Syria does not become a source of further instability in the region during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional and global topics, and the latest developments in Syria. Recent clashes have brought renewed chaos in Aleppo, with anti-regime forces launching a surprise offensive and making advancements in other areas.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye remains resolute in its fight against the PKK and affiliated groups trying to exploit the current situation in Syria. He underscored that Türkiye’s efforts prioritize the safety of civilians and aim to restore calm in the conflict-ridden country.

Highlighting Türkiye's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, Erdoğan noted the importance of pursuing a fair and lasting resolution. He also urged the Syrian regime to engage in a political settlement process, believing diplomacy has a critical role in resolving the ongoing turmoil.

Clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo, marking a sharp re-escalation of conflict after a period of relative calm in a civil war that began in 2011.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdoğan engaged in discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, reiterating the need for the Syrian regime to take meaningful steps toward a political resolution to prevent the situation in Syria from deteriorating further.

Erdoğan affirmed that Türkiye’s national security interests guide its actions and steps to counter the PKK and its extensions, which attempt to take advantage of developments in the region.

The Turkish president also emphasized the shared stance between Türkiye and Iraq on preserving Syria's unity and stability while ensuring the protection of civilians. His remarks reflect Türkiye’s intent to support diplomatic efforts and ensure peace within the region.

Amid the ongoing offensive by Syrian anti-regime groups, PKK/YPG forces have reportedly sought to exploit the situation, attempting to establish a "terror corridor" connecting Tal Rifaat to northeastern Syria. The Syrian National Army (SNA), part of the Syrian opposition, thwarted the attempt.

The corridor would have linked PKK/YPG-controlled regions in northeastern Syria to the strategic Tal Rifaat area northwest of Aleppo. Reports from Turkish security sources suggest that Assad regime forces have abandoned certain areas under their control in the eastern Euphrates region, enabling the PKK/YPG to redirect fighters and heavy weaponry toward Aleppo.

Türkiye continues to monitor the developments closely and has reiterated its determination to address security threats stemming from the conflict.