Erdoğan stands with national team in quarterfinal clash against Netherlands

BERLIN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is watching the EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Türkiye and the Netherlands in Berlin from the stands.

Erdoğan is present at the Berlin Olympic Stadium along with first lady Emine Erdoğan, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Türkiye’s ambassador Ahmet Basar Şen, President of the Turkish Football Federation Mehmet Buyukekşi and other officials.

Upon arrival, Erdoğan was welcomed and greeted by Turkish fans, and he also waved at them.

The Turkish leader also greeted the national football players, who after finishing their warm-up exercises, were returning to the locker room.

Türkiye lose 2-1 to the Netherlands

The Netherlands beat Türkiye 2 - 1 on Saturday in a EURO 2024 quarterfinal match to reach the semifinals.

Türkiye took the lead when Arda Güler's cross ended with an accurate header by defender Samet Akaydın in the mouth of the goal in the 35th minute at Olympiastadion.

Guler's long-range free kick hit the bottom left of the bar and went out in the 56th minute.

The Netherlands equalized with Stefan De Vrij's header in the 70th minute.

The Dutchmen took the lead with Cody Gakpo's touch in the mouth of the goal in the 76th minute.

Türkiye wasted several equalizing chances in the second half.

The Netherlands will face England in the semifinal on Wednesday.

TFF chief condemns UEFA's penalty to Turkish player

Buyukekşi condemned UEFA’s two-match suspension for Merih Demiral’s gray wolf gesture during a match as "unjust, unlawful, and unfair."

"Today's penalty on Merih shows it is unjust, unlawful, unfair, and a highly political issue,” Buyukeksi told reporters in Berlin. "The gesture made has no political significance and has symbolized Turkish identity for centuries."

Emphasizing that the TFF has taken necessary actions and prepared a 27-page defense, Buyukeksi said: "But we saw that a decision was made in advance and published in a newspaper even before our defense was reviewed."

"Reading a 27-page defense would take hours. Hopefully, tomorrow, our players will give the best response on the field against the Netherlands at Berlin Olympic Stadium," he said. "The entire Turkish nation is standing up right now. We call on everyone to remain calm. We also ask our Turkish citizens living here to support our team with the same calmness and not to forget their prayers."

In the match Tuesday, which Türkiye won 2-1, Demiral scored both goals.

UEFA launched an investigation after Demiral celebrated with the gray wolf sign at that match.

Demiral, a national team player since 2018, has scored four goals in 48 international caps.